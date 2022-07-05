type here...
‘Burna Boy will cry” – Reaction as Sean Paul grinds Stefflon Don hard on stage

By Albert
Sean Paul grinds Stefflon Don hard on stage
Burna Boy’s ex-girlfriend Stefllon Don could have given him a reason to be jealous following her crazy dance moves with Jamaican singer Sean Paul on stage.

The video which depicts a crazy display of energy as Sean Paul held onto the bum of Stefflon Don has raised so many eyebrows.

Sharing the same stage with Sean Paul at a show in Germany, Stefflon Don who is widely admired for her physique turned her bum directly towards the singer.

As if possessed, Sean Paul did not miss the chance to hold onto the bum and grind it so hard as they put up a couple of dance moves to wow the fans.

The interesting aspect of the entire reason why many believe Burna Boy would be emotionally damaged if he saw the video was when Stefflon Dons shared it on her Instagram page.

Many believe she shared it to take a subtle swipe at Burna boy and to remind him of what he has been missing after the two parted ways after a promising relationship a year ago.

