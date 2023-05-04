I started secondary school at age 9 – Nana Yaa Konadu recounts childhood life

- Advertisement -

Popular veteran journalist, Nana Yaa Konadu affectionately called Mama Africa has recounted her childhood life and upbringing to Afia Amankwa Tamakloe on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3.

As the second born of eight children, the journalist said she had always wanted to be an independent woman and therefore started trading at an early age.

With the mindset of every normal growing child, it was expected she will be pampered and had things done for her but that was not the case.

According to her, she sold yam, chewing sticks, and soaps among other things to support herself and the family.

Narrating her story Nana Yaa Konadu also revealed she started secondary school at age 9.

This, she noted was because she wrote common entrance in class four upon the wish and instruction of her father.

Nana Yaa said she also skipped the rest of her primary education, thus, class five, six and also did not go to JSS 1.

“I’m a sixth former. I started my education at Mispah, Susuanso Kumasi and continued at Methodist M/A so after my common entrance, I went to formerly Methodist Day now known as Kumasi Wesley Girls and then Bantama SDA,” she narrated.

“I had the media flare and those days Naana Hayford, late Maafia Konadu, Gifty Anti, Abrewa Nana, Barbara Sam were some of the people I listened to, looked up to and wanted to be like them,” she acknowledged.