The secret behind how the Alpha Hour Midnight Prayer Movement came about revealed

Alpha Hour is a daily one-hour prayer session that is held by the ministry of Pastor Agyemang Elvis and has been characterized by people giving testimonies to receive answers to their prayers.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang is the founder and senior pastor of Grace Mountain Ministries in Accra.

The sudden emergence and rapid growth of this prayer movement have left many people curious about its origins and the factors behind its meteoric rise in popularity and the gathering of a vast following.

The Alpha Hour, which takes place at midnight across various social media platforms, sees individuals coming together online to offer prayers to seek a breakthrough from God.

A few have come to terms with how this movement came about. Here’s how the prayer school came into existence.

Reverend Kwadwo Boateng Bempah (PhD), an international preacher and teacher who operates within all five ministry folds, has openly shared the story behind a significant prayer initiative.

During one of his sermons, he disclosed that this prayer movement had its beginnings when Pastor Elvis had a divine vision.

In this vision, God revealed how some Ghanaian leaders were found asleep in their offices. God instructed Pastor Elvis to awaken these leaders and lead them in prayer.

Remarkably, Pastor Elvis awoke from this vision, and it happened to be midnight.

Following this impactful vision, he initiated a midnight prayer session without a specific name for the gathering.

Subsequently, Pastor Elvis had yet another vision where the name “ALPHA” was revealed.

According to Reverend Kwadwo Boateng Bempah, this prayer movement’s origins are deeply rooted in these divine visions and revelations.