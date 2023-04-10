- Advertisement -

Veteran Ghanaian gospel group formed in 1989, Daughters of Glorious Jesus has said that Christians should listen to secular songs.

The musical group is composed of Cynthia Appiadu, Edna Sarpong and Monica Owusu Ansah, in a discussion on UTV’s Showbiz disclosed that Christians could find good solace and advice from listening to some secular songs.

The musical trio pointed to secular songs like that of Legendary Asante Akim Royal Amakye Dede as having good content worth listening too.

They disclosed that they enjoy his music which they believe it has good impactful lyrics.

“It is God who gives talent. As a Christian, you can listen to secular songs; even their lyrics can touch you and compel you to do the right thing. The gift is from God.

“I like Amakye Dede’s songs, and I like him. This doesn’t make me a non-believer. You don’t judge people’s outlooks and determine whether the person is a Christian or not. That I am playing Amakye Dede in my car doesn’t mean I am not a Christian.

Some of Kojo Antwi’s songs give good counsel. He sings love songs. If you are married and listen to some of those songs with your husband, isn’t it a good feeling? Because Kojo Antwi also goes to church,” Monica said.