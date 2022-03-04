type here...
Security guards in viral dancing video not sacked - Chicken Republic
Security guards in viral dancing video not sacked – Chicken Republic

By Kweku Derrick
The management of Chicken Republic in Nigeria says the company has not fired two security guards captured in a viral video dancing while on duty.

Footage circulated on social media Thursday noon showing the young men, who have now been tagged ‘Happie Boys’, grooving to songs buzzing through the speakers in the restaurant.

The company came under heavy fire for allegedly terminating the employment of the young men for trying to inject some happiness into their work while entertaining customers of the restaurant.

Some commentators suggested the company ought not to have sacked the guards but rather use the video to promote their business at no cost.

In a statement, the owners of Chicken Republic said the impression that it fired the guards for dancing while at work is not true as it always encourages all of its staff to have fun at work.

It further clarified that after a follow up on the matter, the private security company that outsourced the guards “assured us that the security guards have not been fired, have been paid their dues and have been offered retraining.”

