Instagram celebrity and brand influencer, Hajia Bintu, almost cost a security man his job by grabbing all his attention and making him leave his post to chase her soft big butt at a recent outing.

The curvy socialite, who gained prominence on the internet by occasionally flaunting her endowments on social media, was recently awarded an ambassadorial deal by fragrance brand, GISELLE.

And as part of finalising the business engagement, Hajia Bintu visited the offices of her clients to sign the deal in the presence of witnesses and bloggers.

Bintu, who is known for rearing tight fittings to accentuate her curves, yet again wore a black and white figure-hugging jumpsuit that articulated her well-endowed backside.

After the deal was sealed, Hajia was made to pose for the camera in the open for some pictures for the gram. It was at this point that a security man at the place lost total focus and left his post to catch a glimpse of his one-time opportunity.

Bloggers who sighted the Security man from a distance staring at Hajia Bintu’s buttocks from a “coded location” pan the camera to capture him well.

In fact, he was awestruck by the gargantuan booty he had seen as he was caught with his jaw-dropping.

Something must kill a man… Lol!