If I see something bad about you spiritually, I will tell you- Ajagurajah

Prophet Ajagurajah privately known as Bishop Asiamah says he is not tickled by the insults that come anytime he prophesies.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM on May 2, 2024, which ghpage.com monitored, Prophet Ajagurajah admitted that men and women of God in contemporary Ghanaian society face humiliation anytime they see something bad spiritually and tell the people involved.

However, the controversial man of God said that he is not tickled by those humiliations, hence, anytime he sees something bad about someone, he will tell them.

Meanwhile, Ajagurajah revealed that instead of saying it on social media, he would prefer to call the person on the phone or meet them one-on-one before telling them.

“If I see something about you, I would rather call you than say it on social media. If you insult me, I don’t care,” he said.