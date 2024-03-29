”Stonebwoy leads with 12 nominations”: See the full list of nominees for the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards

- Advertisement -

On March 28, Charterhouse unveiled nominees for this year’s Ghana Music Awards, which is set to happen on June 1.

At the event, Charterhouse also confirmed the award will now be known as Telecel Ghana Music Awards following the rebranding of its title sponsor from Vodafone Ghana to Telecel Ghana.

Stonebwoy made it to this year’s ultimate Artiste of the Year category, competing with Black Sherif, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, King Promise and Nacee.

Stonebwoy’s name also appeared in 12 other categories, including the Best Afropop Song of The Year and Best Reggae Dancehall Artiste making him the most nominated.

Below are all the categories and their various nominees

Best Hiplife / HipHop Artiste of The Year

Amerado

Black Sherif’s

Medikal

Jay Bhad

King Paluta

Sarkodie

Best Hiplife Song

Okyeame Kwame ft King Paluta – Insha Allah

Jay Bahd ft Kweku DMC, SkyFace SDW – M’asesa

Reggie Osei, Jay Bahd, O’Kenneth, Kweku DMC – Oh My Linda

Oseikrom Sikana ft Kwaku Smoke – Twatis

King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene – Y’ahite Remix

Guru – Ennye Nwanwa

Best Highlife Artist

Abiana

Akwaboah

Kofi Kinaata

Kuami Eugene

FRA

Best Highlife Song

Camidoh – Adoley

Adina ft Kofi Kinaata – Party

Amerado ft Fameye – Kweku Ananse Remix

Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo – Manodzi

Akwaboah ft Kwabena Kwabena – My Darling

Kofi Kinaata – Overthinking

Kelvyn Boy – Vero

Kuami Eugene – Yolo

FRA ft Nana Yaw Ofori Atta – You dey Feel The Vibe

Wendy Shay – Africa Money

Best Hip Hop Song

Lonely Road O’Kenneth ft Slim Kid

Otan – Sarkodie

Scar – Gyakie ft JDee

Sowutuom – Medikal

Dear God – Strongman

Yaya – Black Sherif

Akatanii -Kweku Smoke

The Hardest – Amerado

Best Afrobeats Song

Hossana – Banzy Banero

Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene

Otello – Fancy Gadam ft Kuami Eugene

Liquor – KiDi

Monica – Kuami Eugene

Case Remix – Mr. Drew ft Murphty

Goodsin – Olivetheboy

Best Afrobeat/AfroPop Artist

Gyakie

Camidoh

KiDi

King Promise

Mr. Drew

Efya

Wendy Shay

Best Music Video

Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo

Wasted Eyes – Amaarae

Paradise – Black Sherif

Fate – Kuami Eugene

Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene

100% – Scott Evans

Oil In My Head – Black Sherif

Kweku Playman – Kweku Smoke

Best Gospel Song

Tears of Joy – Patience Nyarko

Anuonyam – Mabel Okyere

Aseda. – Nace

Kaafo – Perez Muzik

Mo – Piesie Esther

100% – Scott Evans

Say Amen – Diana Hamilton

Victory – Joyce Blessing

Note that the main awards event is scheduled to take place on June 1, 2024.