”Stonebwoy leads with 12 nominations”: See the full list of nominees for the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards

On March 28, Charterhouse unveiled nominees for this year’s Ghana Music Awards, which is set to happen on June 1.
At the event, Charterhouse also confirmed the award will now be known as Telecel Ghana Music Awards following the rebranding of its title sponsor from Vodafone Ghana to Telecel Ghana.
Stonebwoy made it to this year’s ultimate Artiste of the Year category, competing with Black Sherif, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, King Promise and Nacee.
Stonebwoy’s name also appeared in 12 other categories, including the Best Afropop Song of The Year and Best Reggae Dancehall Artiste making him the most nominated.
Below are all the categories and their various nominees
Best Hiplife / HipHop Artiste of The Year
Amerado
Black Sherif’s
Medikal
Jay Bhad
King Paluta
Sarkodie
Best Hiplife Song
Okyeame Kwame ft King Paluta – Insha Allah
Jay Bahd ft Kweku DMC, SkyFace SDW – M’asesa
Reggie Osei, Jay Bahd, O’Kenneth, Kweku DMC – Oh My Linda
Oseikrom Sikana ft Kwaku Smoke – Twatis
King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene – Y’ahite Remix
Guru – Ennye Nwanwa
Best Highlife Artist
Abiana
Akwaboah
Kofi Kinaata
Kuami Eugene
FRA
Best Highlife Song
Camidoh – Adoley
Adina ft Kofi Kinaata – Party
Amerado ft Fameye – Kweku Ananse Remix
Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo – Manodzi
Akwaboah ft Kwabena Kwabena – My Darling
Kofi Kinaata – Overthinking
Kelvyn Boy – Vero
Kuami Eugene – Yolo
FRA ft Nana Yaw Ofori Atta – You dey Feel The Vibe
Wendy Shay – Africa Money
Best Hip Hop Song
Lonely Road O’Kenneth ft Slim Kid
Otan – Sarkodie
Scar – Gyakie ft JDee
Sowutuom – Medikal
Dear God – Strongman
Yaya – Black Sherif
Akatanii -Kweku Smoke
The Hardest – Amerado
Best Afrobeats Song
Hossana – Banzy Banero
Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene
Otello – Fancy Gadam ft Kuami Eugene
Liquor – KiDi
Monica – Kuami Eugene
Case Remix – Mr. Drew ft Murphty
Goodsin – Olivetheboy
Best Afrobeat/AfroPop Artist
Gyakie
Camidoh
KiDi
King Promise
Mr. Drew
Efya
Wendy Shay
Best Music Video
Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo
Wasted Eyes – Amaarae
Paradise – Black Sherif
Fate – Kuami Eugene
Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene
100% – Scott Evans
Oil In My Head – Black Sherif
Kweku Playman – Kweku Smoke
Best Gospel Song
Tears of Joy – Patience Nyarko
Anuonyam – Mabel Okyere
Aseda. – Nace
Kaafo – Perez Muzik
Mo – Piesie Esther
100% – Scott Evans
Say Amen – Diana Hamilton
Victory – Joyce Blessing
Note that the main awards event is scheduled to take place on June 1, 2024.