I see the workers at Adom TV as animals- Afia Schwar

Controversial media personality, Afia Schwar has taken both the management and workers of Adom TV to the cleaners.

Afia Schwar says she is not happy about a decision workers and management of Adom TV took some years ago.

Speaking in a viral self-recorded video, the self-acclaimed queen of comedy said Adom TV betrayed her when she needed some encouragement the most.

Narrating what happened, Afia said she had an issue with her former husband, Abrokwa when Adom TV came in from nowhere.

To make her look bad before Ghanaians, Afia disclosed that Adom TV gave their platform to the then current girlfriend of Abrokwa to spew nonsense to her.

According to her, ever since that incident, she has never respected the management and workers of Adom TV.

Afia claims she sees the workers and the management team as animals.