Gospel singer Selina Boateng caused a stir at the Celestial Praiz concert in Accra on Monday, March 6, after she was ‘knocked down’ by the Holy Spirit.

She was so engrossed in colleague musician, Piesie Esther‘s performance on stage that she got onto her feet to dance.

It was all rosy at the 10 edition of the event until Selina Boateng decided to take her dance moves a notch higher.

An attempt to slightly swing her feet to Piesie Esther’s rhythm turned out to be an unfortunate miscalculation as she fell in front of the stage.

Some of the attendees rushed to help the ‘Menku Meho’ hitmaker back onto her feet, and the dancing continued.

Watch the video below.

Social media has reacted varyingly to the video which has now become a fast-trending item online.