- Advertisement -

Actress and media personality Selly Galley has finally taken to social media to reveal the gender of the twins she welcomed a few weeks ago.

The stunning model gave birth to twins a few months ago, and after keeping the gender of her children a secret for so long, she has now made up her mind to do so.

Selly Galley disclosed she had given birth to a boy and a girl in a video posted on her Instagram page. She demonstrated how she and her twins left the hospital with Praye TiaTia.

Remember that actress Selly Gally and her husband, Praye Tietia, welcomed a new member to their family after spending more than a decade together and eight years married.

After years of attempting to get pregnant, the actress disclosed in a social media post that she had given birth to not just one, but two babies.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

She posted: “Holding on to FAITH… that’s what brought me this far. It’s been a long and almost hopeless journey. But I wasn’t to decide that. WHAT THE LORD HAS DONE!, my tongue is heavy with praise and worship, our hearts are heavy with immense gratitude. It’s just marvelous! ??.”

Watch the video below:

Congratulations to the couple once again.