Actress and media personality Selly Galley has finally taken to social media to reveal the gender of the twins she welcomed a few weeks ago.
The stunning model gave birth to twins a few months ago, and after keeping the gender of her children a secret for so long, she has now made up her mind to do so.
Selly Galley disclosed she had given birth to a boy and a girl in a video posted on her Instagram page. She demonstrated how she and her twins left the hospital with Praye TiaTia.
Remember that actress Selly Gally and her husband, Praye Tietia, welcomed a new member to their family after spending more than a decade together and eight years married.
After years of attempting to get pregnant, the actress disclosed in a social media post that she had given birth to not just one, but two babies.
She posted: “Holding on to FAITH… that’s what brought me this far. It’s been a long and almost hopeless journey. But I wasn’t to decide that. WHAT THE LORD HAS DONE!, my tongue is heavy with praise and worship, our hearts are heavy with immense gratitude. It’s just marvelous! ??.”
Watch the video below:
Congratulations to the couple once again.