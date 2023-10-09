type here...
Selorm, Volta Region’s rep crowned 2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful Queen

Who won Ghana’s Most Beautiful, 2023?

By Osei Emmanuel
The Volta Region’s representative in the 2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant, Selorm Magdalene Gafah, has been crowned winner after weeks of hectic and educative performances.

Selorm, as she was popularly called during the reality show, beat tight competition from the likes of Naa Ayelet, the Greater Accra Region’s rep to annex the crown in the finals held at the National Theatre on Sunday, October 8.

Bono Region’s Kwartemaa came third while Northern Region’s Nurah and Upper East Region’s Aduanige came fourth and fifth respectively.

With the judges having 60 percent and audience and viewers wielding 40 percent of the power to select the winner, Selorm was announced the 2023 GMB queen.

Selorm will drive away the brand new car and a cash prize of GH¢15,000. She will also win a Camon 20 brand new phone from Tecno and GH¢5,000 worth of products from the company.

She will also be on an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai kind courtesy Global Wings Travel and Tour.

