GhPageEntertainmentSenegalese men are well endowed; I want to try one – Mzbel...
Entertainment

Senegalese men are well endowed; I want to try one – Mzbel says [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
mzbel
Ghanaian songstress, Mzbel who is known for her dirty bedroom talks has shared her little knowledge men from Senegal and the size of manhood they possess.

According to her, men from the West African country are well endowed with long and big organs than Ghanaian men.

The musician cum radio host disclosed this on Onua FM while educating couples on various sex positions they can try with partners for maximum satisfaction and how a man with small manhood can satisfy a woman.

Speaking from book knowledge, Mzbel said even though most Ghanaian men have fairly large manhoods, Senegalese men outmatch them with bigger penis that can satisfy a woman without any stress.

She went on to state that she will try

She then advised women who want to be with men with the biggest manhood to try and date Senegalese men.

Watch the video below:

Source:GHPage

