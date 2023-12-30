Sephora: Body lotion that attracts giant spiders goes viral

- Advertisement -

Sephora shoppers are cautioning beauty enthusiasts not to buy the Sol de Janeiro Delícia Drench Body Butter because they say it brings forth enormous spiders.

This all started when one person wrote a review saying the product, which retails for $22 to $48 online and in Sephora stores, attracts wolf spiders.

The comments quickly went viral on X, formerly Twitter, and Reddit, where amateur arachnologists investigated the rumors.

According to the site, this was an incentivized review, but no further explanation was given, so it very well could have been incentivized by disappointed spiders who are sick of getting their hopes up and crawling out of the woodwork only to be greeted by alarmed human beings who put on fairly expensive body butter that vaguely smells like vanilla.

The customer claims the bugs have appeared every day since using the lotion, adding, “one time, the spider wanted to eat whatever ingredient it is so bad that it chased me. I swear on everything. I’d run left, it ran left.”