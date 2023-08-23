type here...
Serena Williams welcomes 2nd child with husband (Photos)

By Osei Emmanuel
Former American tennis player, Serena Williams has welcomed second baby daughter with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

The 41-year-old legend revealed the arrival of her baby girl, Adira River Ohanian, via her  official Instagram page of 16.9 million followers.

Williams, who retired from tennis last year, gave birth to her first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian in 2017 via emergency C-section.

Photos and video also emerged from her husband’s Instagram page and he captioned, “Welcome, Adira River Ohanian. I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama,” he wrote. “Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift—you’re the GMOAT.”

“Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter. I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister. Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

Checkout the photos below:

