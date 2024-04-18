- Advertisement -

The much-talked-about leaked tape involving presenter Serwaa Amihere and Henry Fitz is still making waves online.

The case was dismissed by the court days ago after the state decided to prosecute Henry Fitz and two others for blackmailing and leaking the video.

Now that the case is out of court, it is now the turn of social media users to decipher and conclude the matter.

In a new development, a Tiktok user identified as Carlos has revealed that the tape was shared by Serwaa Amihere herself with the approval of her godmother Nana Aba Anamoah and EIB boss Bola Ray.

According to him, indeed someone was blackmailing Serwaa with the video and was taking money from her but after the second payment, she informed Nana Aba Anamoah.

Together with Nana Aba Anamoah, they went into Bola Ray’s office and informed him about the whole issue and that was where the plan to release the video was hatched.

Carlos claimed that the plan was to release the video into the public domain to prevent whoever blackmailing and extorting money from Serwaa Amihere from coming back because the video was now in public.

He alleged that they planned to launch their investigations to get the person but until then they would pin the blackmail allegation on Henry Fitz.

The Tiktoker also claimed that he got this information from a close source working at GhOne TV.

Watch the video below: