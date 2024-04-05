- Advertisement -

The viral social media conversation between GHOne TV’s Star Girl Serwaa Amihere and Rich Accra Boy Henry Fitz still has been a topic of great interest for Ghanaians on the internet.

Henry Fitz has once again dropped a piece of profound details regarding the viral video that captures him and Serwaa Amihere in a cosy position on a bed allegedly after several rounds of ‘bedmatics’.

In his most recent post on social media (his Snapchat), Henry vehemently claims that the broadcast journalist got him drunk so that she could sleep with him and record him to blackmail him.

Henry explained that Serwaa Amihere after getting him drunk put him in that position as seen in the video because he was helpless and was under the influence of alcohol.

The embattled Henry Fitz further mentioned in his writings that Serwaa Amihere is using the radio and TV to make him look bad and trying her possible best to use that arsenal to rubbish his statements.

Again Henry established that he demands Amihere to say SORRY to him so that they settle score and finally call a truce adding that he could be more dangerous in his dealings should he try to go wider on this issue.

Interesting Times Ahead………..