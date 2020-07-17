GHOne TV presenter and social media celebrity, Serwaa Amihere, has savagely reacted to a fan who referred to her as an Obengfo customer as having to undergo cosmetic surgery at the embattled Dr. Obengfo’s hospital.

The fan, Nana Osei Kojo-Pabi, shared a grid of the old photo and the latest one where the presenter is well curved with a protruding backside on his Twitter page.

Examining both photos, Nana Osei Kojo-Pabi wrote that Serwaa’s current structure is “another quality product by Obengfo”.

Nevertheless, Serwaa got angry and replied to the fan asking him to take his girlfriend there.

The strange thing about this is that the fan never tagged her in the post, but she managed to find out anyway.

Some fans have commented with many defending Serwaa saying “people grow and change meanwhile, others stated that most female celebrities and social media slay queens in Ghana have resorted to cosmetic surgery to enhance their looks.

See some reactions below:

@jacque_sober: “see don’t let social media get you bad. But if the pic is true then it’s true. You went there or you say you go gym”

@kynvegassy: “So a lady cannot grow and get body anymore eh. Can’t you see the damn difference….she used to be slim doesn’t mean she has to remain there forever u idiet”