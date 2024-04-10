type here...
Serwaa Amihere subtly reacts as Henry Fitz says he chopped her ‘wotowoto’ a day after his wedding

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Yesterday, Henry Fitz decided to go all out on Serwaa Amihere and her squad.

In a series of posts that were sighted on his socials and consequently went viral – Henry alleged that he slept with Serwaa Amihere just a day after his wedding.

As alleged by Henry in one of his writeups that has left social media users jaw dropped, he slept with Serwaa Amihere a day after his wedding in 2019.

According to Henry, Serwaa Amihere saw him as a gold mine – Hence she brought in all her tools to mine him dry.

In the writeup, Henry further claimed that his wife later found out about his secret affair with Serwaa Amihere and that nearly destroyed his marriage.

Henry also advised Serwaa to immediately end all the needless attacks on him because he would shred her into pieces like a hungry lion.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

Without a shared of doubt, Serwaa Amihere will come across Henry’s accusations as it took the No.1 spot on Twitter.

Ignoring the hullabaloo, the TV presnter who looks unperturbed rather shared a glamorous and elegant-looking picture of herself with the caption; “Cheers to a new week”.

Source:GHpage

