Serwaa Amihere’s alleged marriage in trouble following atopa video leak and other dirty secrets

A piece of dark rumour that’s trending on social media alleges Serwaa Amihere was preparing to hold her white wedding in a few months ahead.

According to an insider who’s in charge of this rumour, Serwaa Amihere and her secret man tied the knot in a solemn traditional ceremony some months back

This piece of information has taken over social media trends and received mixed reactions from her fans as well as critics on the local digital space.

Just a few months before the grand ceremony, Henry Fitz’s secret past relationship with the TV presenter that has now become public is allegedly causing problems between Serwaa and her man.

Per the insights provided by the insider, Serwaa Amihere’s man is currently contemplating calling off the white wedding and ultimately walking out of their affair.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story which is yet to be substantiated.

Serwaa Amihere and Henry Fitz

Henry Fitz, the man seen in a social media nude video with media personality Serwaa Amihere, has been charged together with two others for allegedly sharing intimate video on the internet.

The move by the police follows a complaint lodged by Serwaa Amihere.

According to the facts per the charge sheet in court, Serwaa Amihere paid a ransom to stop the nude video from going public, but the three accused persons after receiving the said ransom of GH¢20,000 they demanded, went ahead and shared the video on social media.

They have been charged for conspiracy to commit crime, namely non-consensual sharing of intimate image contrary to Section 23 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29 and Section 67 (1)(2) of the Cybersecurity Act 2020 (Act 1038).

They are also said to have extorted GH¢20,000 from Serwaa Amihere and threatened to broadcast the said video on social media if she did not pay the money.

The others have been named as Edem Saviour Ketti, a filmmaker and Candylove Kwakyewaa Ababio, a trader.