Entertainment

All set for Taptap send GMA-USA 2023 Nominees’ announcement

By Qwame Benedict
The CEO of the Prestigious brand, Ghana Music Awards-USA has stated that the team is all set for this year’s nominees announcement slated for April 15, 2023, at Waterford 6715 Commerce St, Springfield, VA 22150.

A lot has gone into the preparation for this year’s event and we can confidently state that this year’s event will surpass the previous years.

When asked what the awards scheme will do differently, Dennis Boafo also known as Don D stated that the entire production of the event will see a huge and massive facelift as the patronage has gone up.

We are not ignorant of the fact that a lot is expected from us even though we keep raising the bar and setting a new pace in the Ghanaian entertainment industry in America.

We have come far and we know all eyes are on us and we promise to deliver he added.

