Lady of the moment Evelyn Adu popularly known as Serwaa Broni has opened up and made it clear that she has bedroom photos of herself and the President of the land Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo.

In an attempt to persuade the public that she was not fabricating her story, the self-described bisexual also made public the mobile phone numbers she used to talk to the President.

The final three numbers of the Airtel-Tigo and Vodafone lines were exposed to the public.

The Ghanaian lady, who has been at odds with the President since their first encounter in October 2014, claims that a heist was planned against her in order to recover her electronics, for which she was supposed to be rewarded, but that certain others grabbed a cut of the money.

She backed up some of her accusations with text conversations.

President Akufo-Addo allegedly sent a text message on Saturday, November 7, 2020, which read:

“Hello Evelyn, you are still my babe, please keep cool you and your girlfriend will be fully sorted out after the elections. John informed me you had agreed to wait so I didn’t understand the mails of request. I would love to call you but I have noticed my calls frustrates you. Its busy times. Be patient a little more. Thank you”.

A message she wrote to President Akufo-Addo read:

“messaging u was not cool. I will not message u again nor contact you again anyway, I am an ordinary person and must keep friendships with ordinary people so I avoid unnecessary surprises”.

The President allegedly replied:

“Evelyn yes my security team advised I distant myself from you they were also interested in your devices however I didn’t order the attack. Am calling you…”

She replied on November 2nd, 2019 at 12:58GMT:

“When you called me the morning of Friday November 1st in response to my text message, you could not answer to why your security head will tell me his female friend that I am under their radial and constant watch since July. Also your only excuse for hopeson kaken {sic} a key card to enter my hotel room 36 mins after my staged robbery is because he said he was looking for me, well he didn’t known that I had being robbed, did he contact me by phone? Did he forget to tell me he had…in my room?, he clearly to …in the presence…..”

In later messages, the President denied knowledge of the alleged robbery against her.