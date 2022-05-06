- Advertisement -

Agreement they say is an agreement! Why would you enjoy the services of a person and refuse to pay afterwards?

A video that has surfaced on the internet captures the moment a man refused to pay for the services of a sex worker after enjoying her body for the whole night.

According to reports, the sex worker charged the man 100,000 Naira which is equivalent to GHC 1,813.37 but after daybreak and was done with rendering exquisite service to the man, he offered to pay only half of the agreed amount.

Upon confrontation, the man decided to bully the lady but unfortunately for him, the people who were present at the scene jumped to her defence.

The man was forced to top up the 50,000 naira he had given to the lady to sum up to the N100,000 they had initially agreed upon.

This is one of the reasons I always argued for the legalisation of prostitution. They are prone to abuse and assault.

They are not any less humans because they render sexual services. Their right to be treated with dignity is valid. If you must enjoy a service, then pay for it.