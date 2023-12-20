- Advertisement -

The lawyer for Shalimar Abbiusi, Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu has shared lights on the allegation of visa fraud levelled against his client after the immigration stormed the court premises to arrest her.

According to Lawyer Sosu, Shalimar Abbiusi who is the spokesperson for the New Force has been visiting Ghana as a tourist regularly but as time went on she fell in love with a Ghanaian man.

She then went to the Ghana Immigration Service headquarters and requested to extend her stay in Ghana and was allegedly told by the officers in charge to pay a certain amount which she did.

Lawyer Sosu during an interview on Angel FM disclosed that she(Shalimar) was told to leave and was called days later and issued a visa with the extension.

The Lawyer indicated that his client had no hand in the processing of her Visa and had no idea what went into it so he found it strange that the Immigration service is now saying she applied for a student visa and never attended the school.

Lawyer Sosu who also doubles as the MP for Madina went on to state that the Immigration Service is doing everything possible to change the narrative because the officer who processed her visa extension could be in trouble because of his/her corrupt activity.

Lawyer Sosu in the interview explained that they had already written to the Immigration Service to provide them with all the documents Shalimar Abbiusi brought for her visa extension but they refused to submit it to them.

He believed it was because they knew they would be in trouble because they had no documents to back their claims that was why they came to the court to drop the case only for them to turn around and arrest her.