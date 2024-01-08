- Advertisement -

The spokesperson of the New Force Shalimar Abbiusi who was deported from Ghana a few weeks ago is once again back in the news and this time has come out to outdoor the face behind the mask.

It’s now official that business mogul Nana Kwame Bediako aka Freedom Jacob Caesar is the man behind the mask on the numerous billboards scattered around the country.

Freedom Jacob Caesar who is also known as Chaddar made this revelation himself during a conference with some great speakers on the African continent.

Despite being deported, Ms Abbiusi is still working as the spokesperson for the movement and her latest video has been released where she said she was reporting from Parliament House in London.

She is heard in the video saying: “The likes of great leaders haven’t always been favoured by the democracies that are apprehensive of revolutionary leaders.

“Today, we witness the unveiling of a young visionary who has the zeal, power and wisdom to move this continental growth.

“I want to congratulate the New Force on the unveiling of the man behind the movement, Nana Kwame Bediako.

“The vision of one man to make Ghana and Africa great again is what unites us. The time for youthful leadership is here.”

