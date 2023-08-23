“Share the link”: Muslim man healed of chronic disease after joining Alpha Hour

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian Islamic man has shared a testimony of how he got healed of chronic disease after joining Pastor Elvis Agyemang’s Alpha Hour prayer session.

According to the anonymous man, he was in the habit of sharing the social media links to the popular prayer movement with friends although he belonged to a different religious group.

He added that, on Monday, August 21, he decided to set his alarm and when the time was due for the Alpha Hour, he shared the links as usual and then monitored the prayer session.

In a social media testimony that was shared by Pastor Elvis Agyemang, the man recounted that during the intensive prayer session, the man of God mentioned that someone had been suffering from Essential tremor (ET) and declared healing for the person.

The Muslim man narrated further that as soon as he heard the pastor declare healing for the sufferer of the disease, he screamed Amen, and that became the turning point for him.

“I am a Muslim and I hide or go to Alpha when I am around my family, however, I have a broadcast list where I share the link with other friends, 21/08/23 I was sleeping when my alarm rang and I woke up to share the link, minutes after into the prayer Pastor mentioned a case that I have been going through, he said someone has a shaking hand that day I was holding my phone and my hand shook for close to 5 mins, I woke up from my sleep and said AMEN!! !! !!!! I have not had the earlier experience after 12 am till 1:53 pm as I type this testimony,” he wrote, adding “God is indeed merciful”.

Sharing the man’s testimony, Pastor Elvis Agyemang who could not hide his joy said: “Muslims too, go believe in Jesus.”