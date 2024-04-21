Shatta Wale, Abena Korkor, Funny Face and Afia Schwar- social media users list Ghana’s problems

- Advertisement -

Social media users have dragged some Ghanaian celebrities who they think are problematic to the country.

This comes after controversial Abena Korkor made some shocking disclosure about Ghanaian comic actor, Funny Face.

Abena Korkor claims “Maame Water” spoke to her and made some revelations about the sudden disappearance of musician, Castro.

Narrating what the marine spirit told her, Abena said Funny Face exchanged Castro’s life for financial success.

She claims she was told by the marine spirit that until Funny Face publicly confesses his sins, he will continue to suffer.

Reacting to this, netizens expressed disappointment in Abena Korkor for spewing rubbish about Funny Face.

According to netizens, not only Abena Korkor, Funny Face, Shatta Wale, and Afia Schwar are problems Ghana has.