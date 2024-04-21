type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale, Abena Korkor, Funny Face and Afia Schwar- social media users...
Entertainment

Shatta Wale, Abena Korkor, Funny Face and Afia Schwar- social media users list Ghana’s problems

By Ghana Razak
- Advertisement -

Social media users have dragged some Ghanaian celebrities who they think are problematic to the country.

This comes after controversial Abena Korkor made some shocking disclosure about Ghanaian comic actor, Funny Face.

Abena Korkor claims “Maame Water” spoke to her and made some revelations about the sudden disappearance of musician, Castro.

Narrating what the marine spirit told her, Abena said Funny Face exchanged Castro’s life for financial success.

She claims she was told by the marine spirit that until Funny Face publicly confesses his sins, he will continue to suffer.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Reacting to this, netizens expressed disappointment in Abena Korkor for spewing rubbish about Funny Face.

According to netizens, not only Abena Korkor, Funny Face, Shatta Wale, and Afia Schwar are problems Ghana has.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Ghpage

TODAY

Sunday, April 21, 2024
Accra
few clouds
91.8 ° F
91.8 °
91.8 °
66 %
4.5mph
20 %
Sun
91 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
88 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
89 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more