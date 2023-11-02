Shatta Wale activates new career as he’s now pimping SM girls to ‘big men’ – PHOTO

- Advertisement -

Controversial reggae dancehall act, Shatta Wale has just caused a stir with a post on his official Snapchat handle and fans can’t get enough of it.

In the post-sighted, Shatta Wale appears to be pimping girls to alleged big men for money on both sides.

“I want a plug for my big man. Fine girls only. If you get am, hit me up let’s do business” he wrote.

This has caught the attention of netizens who are beginning to read meanings into it as such jobs don’t befit an artiste of his caliber.

