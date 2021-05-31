Shatta Wale to address the Nation on Wednesday

- Advertisement -

Dance hall artiste Shatta Wale born Charles Nii Armah Mensah come Wednesday 2nd June 2021 will address the country.

The address dubbed “State of the Industry address” is set to talk about the entertainment industry.

Shatta Wale has been fighting for the betterment of the industry saying that it has rendered people poor.

In his constant fight with industry players, he stated and revealed that he is hoping and looking forward to a day and time where the industry would be lucrative for everyone.

As it stands now, Shatta Wale is yet to disclose the main idea behind his address

Shatta Wale just returned from his holidays from the United States and we wouldn’t be surprised if he has learned a thing or two and wants to share.