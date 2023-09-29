type here...
Shatta Wale and Abena Korkor caught kissing at Medikal’s Planing and Plotting album listening (VIDEO)

What is the relationship between Shatta Wale and Abena Korkor and has she mentioned him in her list?

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Controversial reggae dancehall act, Shatta Wale and controversial bipolar patient, Abena Korkor have set social media ablaze with a kiss they shared at Medikal’s star studded even last night.

Shatta Wale and Abena Korkor were guests at the album listening party of Medikal’s yet-to-be released “Planning and Plotting” album and they decided to snatch the trends from the main event.

The listening session happened on Thursday night at the White Restaurant inside Marina Mall.

In a video sighted social media, Abena Korkor went over to say hello to Shatta Wale and they kissed on the lips as they shared a hug.

”The godfather is here,” Abena Korkor can be heard saying in the video.

Netizens feel she is going to list Charles Nii Armah Mensah in her next entanglement list and we look forward to that. But until then, watch video below;

