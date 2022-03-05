type here...
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale and Medikal pull massive crowd as they shut down Columbus...
Entertainment

Shatta Wale and Medikal pull massive crowd as they shut down Columbus Ohio with DTB concert [Video]

By Albert
Shatta Wale and Medikal shut down Columbus Ohio with DTB concert
- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale and rapper Medikal were able to pull a massive crowd to their DTB concert that was staged in Columbus, Ohio, the United States on March 2, 2024.

The DTB concert was one of many of the shows line up as part of Shatta Wale and Medikal’s global tour dubbed the DTB World Tour.

Video from the venue shows an electrifying auditorium when Medikal and Shatta Wale took over the stage and shut down the entire city.

The DTB concert at Columbus Ohio 42339 was dubbed the Official Ghana Independence Day Party and it had massive patronage from the Ghanaian and African community.

Check Out The Video Below:

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, March 5, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    78 %
    1.6mph
    100 %
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News