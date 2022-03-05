Shatta Wale and Medikal pull massive crowd as they shut down Columbus Ohio with DTB concert [Video]

- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale and rapper Medikal were able to pull a massive crowd to their DTB concert that was staged in Columbus, Ohio, the United States on March 2, 2024.

The DTB concert was one of many of the shows line up as part of Shatta Wale and Medikal’s global tour dubbed the DTB World Tour.

Video from the venue shows an electrifying auditorium when Medikal and Shatta Wale took over the stage and shut down the entire city.

The DTB concert at Columbus Ohio 42339 was dubbed the Official Ghana Independence Day Party and it had massive patronage from the Ghanaian and African community.

Check Out The Video Below: