GhPageMusicShatta Wale announces first single ‘Incoming’ off his ‘Konekt’ album featuring Tekno
Music

Shatta Wale announces first single ‘Incoming’ off his ‘Konekt’ album featuring Tekno

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Shatta Wale cries
Self acclaimed African Dancehall King, Shatta Wale has announced the release of his first single from his anticipated album, Konekt, featuring Nigerian songbird, Tekno.

The controversial reggae-dancehall crooner took to social media pages to notify his fans and music lovers to officially announce the release date and title the new song.

Set to release on November 18, 2023, ‘Incoming’ from his new album dubbed ‘Konekt’ has already started a trend on social media.

The soon to be released song is produced by Nigerian music executive, Bankulli.

