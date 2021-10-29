Shatta Wale is not an armed robber, stop treating him as one – US Promoter

- Advertisement -

A lot of entertainers and netizens have expressed displeasure over the arrest of Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Way by the police a few weeks ago.

Shatta Wale was arrested together with three others for staging a fake gun attack which they claimed has affected the Dancehall artiste.

After his arrest, he was remanded in prison custody for a week and later released after a GH 100,000 bail condition.

Following this, a Ghanaian promoter based in Atlanta in the United States identified as Gideon Asuako has shared his thought on how the whole thing was handled by the Police and the judiciary.

According to him, Shatta Wale isn’t a criminal to be treated in such a way.

He requested that the Ghana police service pardon him and give him a second chance, and he has promised to pay for any charges that may arise as a result of his violation of the constitution and the law.

He’s also inviting Shatta Wale to visit him in the United States for a special time off after all of the stress and for a crucial business meeting, which will allow him to disconnect from social media for a while and keep him out of trouble.

He has offered to fly him in business class, cover his expenses, and take care of any other financial matters.