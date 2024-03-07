Shatta Wale arrests blogger over false publication

- Advertisement -

Controversial Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale also known as “I am the richest Ghanaian musician” has reportedly arrested the Chief Executive Officer of Vim Buzz, Frank Mawutor Bonor.

Per the report available at the news desk of Ghpage.com, the dancehall enigma arrested the blogger for his numerous attempts to mar his hard-earned reputation.

According to Shatta Wale, the blogger gave his platform to some self-acclaimed Shatta Mafias to say that the dancehall musician hires them to do dirty work for him but refuses to pay them after they are done with the work.

Shatta Wale claims he gave the self-acclaimed mafia gangs 48 hours to retract their statement but they refused.

He, on the other hand, gave the blogger 48 hours to delete all the videos tarnishing his image or face his wrath, but he also refused.

Shatta noted that even after his warning, the blogger together with the self-acclaimed Shatta Mafias did a new video saying that the 48 hours had passed, but the “Melisa” hitmaker could not do anything because everything they said about him was nothing but the truth.

Well, according to Flex Germain Online, the official blogger for the Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has arrested blogger Frank Mawutor Bonor.

“Justin: The blogger for VimBuzz has been arrested and detained by the police for his involvement in the publication of false information against Shatta Wale. by the Mafia gang”, Flex Germain Online wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, “In the meantime, the so-called mafia gang is on the run as the Accra Regional police command is pursuing them”.