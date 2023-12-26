type here...
Shatta Wale storms Akwaaba Village and becomes emotional as Afua Asantewaa performs his songs at the Singathon (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Charles Nii Armah Mensah stormed the Akwaaba village to show his love and support to Afua Asantewaa and fans can’t get enough of it.

The controversial reggae dancehall act passed by in the second day into the event and got emotional at Afua performed two of his songs.

He got the chance to get closer to her and could be heard saying “God bless you” which got everyone present sad but boosted Afua’s confidence.

Afua has already done 53 hours of the challenge as at when this article was published and poised to even do better as she seeks to put her name and that of Ghana on the international front.

Check out the video below

