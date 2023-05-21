Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Former AMG member Sam Safo, better known as Showboy, has set his eyes on arrested Ghanaian socialite Mona Faiz Montrage and dancehall musician Shatta Wale in an attempt to expose them.

The ex-convict who was jailed in the US in 2019 for stabbing Shatta Wale’s friend, Junior US, sees the alleged fraud case of Montrage, aka Hajia4Reall, as the perfect time to strike.

Showboy went haywire on social media hours ago to open a can of worms about the socialite’s relationship with Shatta Wale.

In a thread of Tweets, he did not mince words as he claimed Montrage and Shatta Wale had a sexual relationship going on since 2017, which was not known to the public.

According to him, Shatta Wale after bonking Hajia4Reall could not keep up anymore and had to pimp the social media influencer to his friend and financial sponsor Kofi Boat.

Additionally, he claims Shatta Wale is involved in fraud and is Mona’s partner in crime but uses his ride-hailing business startup as a decoy to hide his “illegal money.

He also claims Shatta Wale and his SM associates including Kofi Boat were all together in bed with Hajia4Reall and hooked her up to rich men to be scammed.

Showboy whose hate for Shatta cannot be quantified said Shatta Wale is a scammer and should be investigated and put behind bars for 5,000 years.

READ THE SCREENSHOTS BELOW