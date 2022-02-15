type here...
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale and I can never have a beef – Medikal boldly...
Entertainment

Shatta Wale and I can never have a beef – Medikal boldly declares

By Kweku Derrick
Shatta Wale and Medikal case adjourned to January 25
Shatta Wale and Medikal
- Advertisement -

Rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, says he and dancehall musician Shatta Wale share a great bond that goes beyond blood.

According to him, the relationship that exists between them can never allow room for conflict to ensue in their friendship because they both understand their differences.

Medikal spoke highly of his colleague in an interview on Takoradi-based Connect FM where he insisted that his relationship with Shatta Wale is one that cannot be broken.

“Shatta is someone who is very skeptical in choosing, and I don’t believe that he is someone who I could get a problem with, because I understand him and he does [me] too… when I love you it is deeper than blood, and that is how he is too,” he said in pidgin.

The two artistes have developed a strong bond following their run-in with the law and shared experience being remanded to the Ankaful Medium Prison in the Central Region in 2021.

Following the recent murky feud between Shatta Wale and Burna Boy and the revelations that surfaced, music lovers warned Medikal to be careful about his dealings with Shatta Wale.

Many predict that it is only a matter of time his own secrets will be on the streets, should they fall out with each other.

But Medikal is unperturbed because he is skeptical about the friend he has chosen.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, February 15, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    82.9 ° F
    82.9 °
    82.9 °
    77 %
    3.7mph
    24 %
    Tue
    82 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News