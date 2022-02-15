- Advertisement -

Rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, says he and dancehall musician Shatta Wale share a great bond that goes beyond blood.

According to him, the relationship that exists between them can never allow room for conflict to ensue in their friendship because they both understand their differences.

Medikal spoke highly of his colleague in an interview on Takoradi-based Connect FM where he insisted that his relationship with Shatta Wale is one that cannot be broken.

“Shatta is someone who is very skeptical in choosing, and I don’t believe that he is someone who I could get a problem with, because I understand him and he does [me] too… when I love you it is deeper than blood, and that is how he is too,” he said in pidgin.

The two artistes have developed a strong bond following their run-in with the law and shared experience being remanded to the Ankaful Medium Prison in the Central Region in 2021.

Following the recent murky feud between Shatta Wale and Burna Boy and the revelations that surfaced, music lovers warned Medikal to be careful about his dealings with Shatta Wale.

Many predict that it is only a matter of time his own secrets will be on the streets, should they fall out with each other.

But Medikal is unperturbed because he is skeptical about the friend he has chosen.