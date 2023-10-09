type here...
Shatta Wale claims Medikal sent him Gh120,000 for winning artist of the year; shows evidence – PHOTO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Controversial Reggae-Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has expressed his profound gratitude to his friend and classmate at the stubborn academy, Medikal, for sending him an amount of $10,209.56.

Shatta Wale secured the “Artist of the Year” title at the Taabea Ghana Music Awards UK, outshining big names like Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, and Sarkodie which has already raised eyebrows.

Shatta made his appreciation on his official Snapchat handle’s story by posting a screenshot of the amount in his bank account with the caption,

“So true true MDK u sent me 10K for winning Artiste of the Year. @amgmedikal. Anyway Thanks my G…”

Check it out below

