“No one is listening because it’s wack”; Shatta Wale deletes his “Konekt” album from YouTube – Reasons drop

- Advertisement -

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian reggae dancehall crooner, Shatta Wale has in a surprising twist m deleted his recently released much anticipated “Konekt” album from his official YouTube channel.

The news was broken by one social media blogger named Anonymous Tales who couldn’t find the album on the channel in the late hours of Thursday, March 21, 2023 which has shocked fans and music lovers.

“Konekt” album had features with top musicians like Tekno, Basil and Jamaican heavyweight, Bounty Killer on the song, “Commando”.

However, Shatta Wale came out to state that he was the one who deleted the album himself because he handles his Youtube account.

Also, latest twist coming forward from the Shatta Movement camp states that Shatta Wale deleted the album because he is supposedly not getting some alleged payments he is supposed to receive since he did the project for Bankuli.