type here...
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale denies instructing Nima boys to beat up construction workers
Entertainment

Shatta Wale denies instructing Nima boys to beat up construction workers

By Lizbeth Brown
Shatta Wale
- Advertisement -

Information reaching GhPage suggests that dancehall king Shatta Wale did not order his Nima ‘thugs’ to beat up construction workers who denied him access to a road.

In a new development, Shatta Wale rather expressed his anger to the constructors for failing to fulfil their end of the deal after paying them.

According to some series of post on social media, Shatta Wale paid 4 million cedis for the road to be constructed before he recently travelled to the United States.

Upon returning, the ‘My Level’ hitmaker realized that the road hasn’t been completed as assured by the contractor.

This angered the musician as he stormed the site with his team and ordered the constructors to stop work immediately.

See posts below;

Shatta Wale allegedly paid for the road construction himself and was only angry the contractor couldn’t complete the work before his comeback from the US
Shatta Wale allegedly paid for the road construction himself and was only angry the contractor couldn’t complete the work before his comeback from the US

Watch video below;

However, the engineer in charge of the road construction has also detailed his side of the story.

He gave a different version, indicating that Shatta Wale ordered them to extend the construction to his office and got furious when they failed to heed to his order.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, May 31, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
81.4 ° F
81.4 °
81.4 °
79 %
3.3mph
98 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
80 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News