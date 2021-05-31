Shatta Wale denies instructing Nima boys to beat up construction workers

- Advertisement -

Information reaching GhPage suggests that dancehall king Shatta Wale did not order his Nima ‘thugs’ to beat up construction workers who denied him access to a road.

In a new development, Shatta Wale rather expressed his anger to the constructors for failing to fulfil their end of the deal after paying them.

According to some series of post on social media, Shatta Wale paid 4 million cedis for the road to be constructed before he recently travelled to the United States.

Upon returning, the ‘My Level’ hitmaker realized that the road hasn’t been completed as assured by the contractor.

This angered the musician as he stormed the site with his team and ordered the constructors to stop work immediately.

See posts below;

Watch video below;

However, the engineer in charge of the road construction has also detailed his side of the story.

He gave a different version, indicating that Shatta Wale ordered them to extend the construction to his office and got furious when they failed to heed to his order.