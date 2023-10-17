- Advertisement -

Budding Ghanaian actress, political activist and socialite, Efia Odo, has disclosed the reason behind the fallout with controversial Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, stating disappointment as the primary factor.

Efia Ofo in an interview with Berla Mundi on the Day Show chose not to delve into the specifics of her relationship with Shatta Wale but expressed her regret for expecting more from the artist.

“He disappointed me and I blame myself for expecting too much. I expected him to reciprocate the same treatment I offered him, but unfortunately didn’t happen. I had to step away from the toxicity,” she explained.

Reports indicate that Shatta Wale has offered an apology to Efia Odo but she debunked such firmly stating that she would not accept it, humorously adding, “He has apologized, but I don’t accept apologies; I accept cash.”