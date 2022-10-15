- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale is arguably the most expensive artist to book in Ghana and has spoken about how much he charges for his shows.

In a recent interview, Shatta Wale disclosed that he is the only artist in Ghana who charges $1000,000 for a show.

According to him, he understands the business of making money out of music and thus has capitalized by charging higher than what his peers and competitors charge.

“I am the first artist in Ghana to charge $100,000 for a show,” he told Giovanni Caleb on TV3 when he was pushed to talk about how much he makes.

Shatta Wale also added that sometimes he takes money for shows and never shows up due to a breach of contractual agreements.

The SM president intimated that he took $120,000 for the Wildaland Show and never showed up. He also took $100,000 for the Cardi B show in Ghana and never showed up.

Although Shatta Wale has not been booked for shows like Afronation, Afrochella and even Global Citizen festival, Shatta Wale has maintained that he remains the artist who raised the bar when it came to artists taking ‘good cash” to play at shows.