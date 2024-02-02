type here...
Shatta Wale drops anticipated new album dubbed ‘Konekt’

By Osei Emmanuel
Multiple award winning Ghanaian reggae dancehall crooner, Shatta Wale has finally released his much anticipated album dubbed “Konekt.”

Shatta Wale pre released two songs from the album with his explosive collaboration with Nigerian star, Tekno making waves last year so as “Designer”.

The 8-track album dropped on February 2, 2024.

Alongside Tekno, the dynamic project features Basiil and better Jamaican reggae dancehall and roots icon Bounty Killer on the track 8 “Commando.”

The “Konekt” album is currently available on all major streaming digital platforms with a video of “Real Life” trending on YouTube.

Watch “Real Life” video HERE

Listen to the full album HERE

Friday, February 2, 2024
Accra
