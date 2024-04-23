- Advertisement -

The CEO of Akenten Furniture has threatened to take legal action against dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.

The CEO made his decision to take the dancehall musician in an interview he had with Nahbaff TV.

He claims he worked on Shatta Wale’s house at Trassaco for him about a year ago but the dancehall musician has since refused to pay him.

He disclosed that he has tried his best to settle things amicably with the dancehall musician but all approaches to reach him failed.

According to him, the dancehall musician has blocked him on both WhatsApp and calls for the reason best known to him.

He revealed that he tried to reach out to the dancehall musician via his close associates including his manager, Sammy Flex but they rather subtly insulted him.

Talking about his next action, the Chief Executive Officer for the Akenten group revealed that he will drag the musician to court, that way, he will get his money paid.

He swore during the interview that there was no way he would let the dancehall musician cheat him.