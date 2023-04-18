type here...
Entertainment

“You have done well” – Shatta Wale finally hails Mcbrown on her move to ONUA TV

By Mr. Tabernacle
Shatta-Wale-Mcbrown
Recall that in January this year, Shatta Wale heavily descended on revered Ghanaian screen icon Nana Ama Mcbrown for reasons best known to him.

Shatta Wale slandered the former UTV United Showbiz Host and described her as an incompetent person who was employed by the TV station for the obvious reason.

Shatta Wale additionally proposed to Dr Osei Kwame Despite, to sack Nana Ama Mcbrown and employ university graduates who know more about the current entertainment terrain.

Although Shatta Wale eulogized Dr Osei Kwame Despite creating job opportunities for the youths their decision to employ Mcbrown is a big ‘NO-NO’ for him.

Shatta Wale is quoted saying – “You people are villagers, all your programs are nonsense, Nana Ama McBrown doesn’t know anything about presenting” in a part of the video.

Fast forward to April Shatta Wale has made a sharp U-turn and has congratulated Nana Ama Mcbrown whilst lambasting the management of UTV.

The self-acclaimed Dancehall King in a self-recorded video shared online claimed that Actress and Presenter Mcbrown left the Despite Media outfit due to some reasons.

According to Shatta, McBrown left Despite Media but she left because she was under severe and heavy pressure which he describes as ‘Nonsense Pressure’.

The Musician who seem to know more added that there was a problem and McBrown was being disturbed hence leaving to Onua TV.

    Source:GHPAGE

