Shatta Wale finally reacts to Ola Michael’s iconic shoe that’s trending on social media

Controversial Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale has finally reacted to Ola Michael’s iconic shoe he wore to United Showbiz that’s currently trending on social media.

Ola Micheal was captured wearing a seemingly oversized and tired looking iconic shoe during his appearance on the recent edition of UTV’s United Showbiz.

The feud between the two started last week when Ola Michael stated that Shatta Wale is not a person worth a diplomatic passport as suggested by the former France Ambassador to Ghana.

This didn’t sit well with the Dancehall Crooner who went ahead to release a diss song to the entertainment show pundit and radio show host.

Reacting to the trending shoe, Shatta Wale posted on his official Facebook profile Charles Nii Armah Mensah and wrote, “What shoe is everyone posting like that”

