- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale appears fully ready to release his new studio album dubbed Gift of God (GOG) which has been in the works for 3 years.

The dancehall artiste has finally released the cover art of the highly anticipated album, hinting he’s now prepared to drop the body of work.

Prior to the unveiling, Shatta Wale shared a short clip documenting the three-year journey into the production of the album.

He then shared the artwork of the album on his Instagram page with the caption:

“Praise be to his name

GIFT OF GOD ALBUM COVER

Thank you all

“The Most Important Thing Is The Story Not The Script, And That’s The Gift Of God.

“Great Men Never Require Experiences. A Great Man is Hard On Himself, A small man is hard on others.

“This is a story you need to know, A story That Has Never Been Told. A life of a man that is pure as Gold.

“A man who fought for the masses, A man a who sacrificed himself for the masses. A man who chose God’s way over man’s dictations

“It is said in his kingdom, which is the shatta movement empire and I quote “ Rule Number 1, Shatta Wale is Always Right. Rule number 2, if you don’t understand, refer to rule number 1.

“He came, he saw, He conquered, ladies and gentlemen, without further i do,i introduce THE GIFT OF GOD ALBUM.”

Shatta Wale is yet to announce the official date for the release of the album.

It precedes Wonder Boy which was released in 2019, After The Storm in 2016, Reign (2018) and Cloud 9 (2017).