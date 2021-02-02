- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale has hit back at Ayisha Modi, otherwise known as She Loves Stonebwoy after the latter alleged that he was sleeping with his own cousin.

In an earlier story published by Ghpage, Ayisha Modi, known for always making sly innuendos, called Stonebwoy hardworking, unlike other Ghanaian acts.

She lauded the Dancehall act for travelling to secure collaborations that will propel his brand internationally even amidst the pandemic while others stayed at home trying to seal deals.

Stonebwoy is currently in Jamaica, with pictures and videos seen on social media suggesting a possible collab with legendary Jamaican recording artist, Buju Banton.

A Shatta Wale fan, upset by Ayisha’s comments, bashed her saying that it was unwise for artists to travel during the pandemic.

Ayisha responded by disclosing that Shatta Wale was sleeping with his so-called cousin and that his fans would wish that the SM boss was working half as hard as Stonebwoy.

However, Shatta has also shared his thoughts on the unofficial PRO of Stonebwoy’s comments about him.

Shatta called Ayisha a clout chaser who goes around associating herself with prominent people just for fame.

The self-acclaimed Dancehall King added that Ayisha’s claim that she married Abbass Sariki was fake.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Shatta Wale fires back at Ayisha Modi; reveals that she chases married men for money pic.twitter.com/FKX23XqHR3 — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) February 2, 2021

Wale rained insults on her explaining that he has refused to respond to some of her derogatory remarks about him because Stonebwoy is a brother.

According to Shatta, She Loves Stonebwoy is a loudmouth who doesn’t even own a house in Ghana but has the balls to talk about made men.