Shatta Wale gave me one of his hookup girls to knack but I bounced her – King Promise lookalike confesses (VIDEO)

The leader of the controversial lookalike group, 4 kings, Robest GH who poses as the King Promise lookalike has exposed multiple award winning dancehall crooner, Shatta Wale as a pimp.

Robest revealed how the legendary Shatta Wale linked a hookup girl for him which unfortunately didn’t pan out well between them.

According to him, Shatta Wale linked one of his girls to him in a TikTok live video after he asked if he had a girlfriend.

Shatta Wale who is well connected with girls, both posh and russ immediately supplied him with one.

He went on to disclose in the interview that he started chatting with the lady to try his luck but he dumped her after she referred to him as “Gearbox”.

He noted he felt the lady agreed to befriend him because of his fame and not out of love.

Watch the video below;