- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale displayed a high sense of enthusiasm at his concert last night by going half-naked.

At the Freedom Wave Concert, Shatta Wale made a strong statement about filling the stadium to capacity.

On top of that, he wanted to thrill his fans so much that he had to take his shirts off.

What promoted his rather odd is unknown. However, Shatta Wale eventually took off all his clothes except his underwear and lay on the stage.

Check out the video below…